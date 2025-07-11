RIYADH — The General Authority for Roads has announced that the Saudi Roads Code now incorporates advanced infrastructure standards to support the safe integration of autonomous vehicles across the Kingdom.



According to the authority, the updated code sets requirements for road design and construction that ensure self-driving vehicles can operate effectively under various conditions.



These include the development of pavement layers that withstand the repetitive routing patterns of autonomous vehicles, the installation of real-time communication systems along roadways to transmit critical data to vehicles, and the use of road markings and signs that can be accurately interpreted by machine vision systems.



Parking areas are also being adapted to include intelligent features such as automated guidance and self-parking capabilities, all aimed at reducing human error and improving traffic flow.



The authority stated that the code acts as a unified technical reference for all relevant stakeholders, including government ministries, municipal bodies, and city development authorities.



It provides a framework for planning, designing, operating, and maintaining road infrastructure in a way that aligns with environmental priorities and evolving transportation technologies.



It also includes comprehensive procedural guides and evaluation tools to help ensure that road projects meet acceptable standards of safety, sustainability, and economic efficiency.



As part of the authority’s regulatory role, the Saudi Roads Code was first introduced as a voluntary framework, with its full application to public sector bodies becoming mandatory at the beginning of this year. Compliance for the private sector officially began mid-2025.



The code reflects the Kingdom’s strategic commitment to preparing its infrastructure for future mobility while maintaining its global leadership in transportation safety and digital transformation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).