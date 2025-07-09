MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is powering Oman’s dual energy strategy with a $1-billion gas development project and major new investments in renewable energy, according to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ 2024 Annual Report.

The company’s flagship gas initiative targets the Haima reservoirs — Amin, Miqrat and Barik — and brought 12 wells online last year. The project is expected to recover 2.22 billion cubic metres of gas and 0.34 million cubic metres of condensate, supporting domestic demand and securing future supply.

“In 2024, the Directorate of Project Delivery focused on the execution of a comprehensive portfolio of oil and gas extraction projects with a total value of $1 billion,” according to the Annual Report.

The development comes at a critical time as Oman seeks to bridge projected gas gaps between 2024 and 2026, and again beyond 2031. PDO’s production adds long-term stability to the country’s energy mix.

In parallel, PDO advanced into clean energy through three major renewable projects. In partnership with OQ Alternative Energy and TotalEnergies, the company is developing a 100 MW solar PV plant in north Oman and two wind farms totalling 200 MW in the south.

The projects will come online in 2026 and are expected to generate over 1.4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually — reducing emissions by more than one million tonnes per year. The shift supports Oman’s goal to reach Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

PDO also remained Oman’s leading exploration company in 2024, drilling 24 of the country’s 54 oil wells and 9 of 19 gas wells. It accounted for 62% of the nation’s total oil and condensate reserves.

