DOHA: Qatar’s fintech landscape is surging forward with remarkable momentum, driven by bold government initiatives, modern regulatory frameworks, and a thriving ecosystem of startups and corporate champions, an expert remarked.

With nearly 99 percent of Qatar’s population using online and smartphone penetration nearly universal, digital transactions have become the norm. Contactless payments now account for 96 percent of in-store transactions, spanning platforms such as Karwa Taxis and PayPal-enabled services, according to the MENA Fintech Association.

“Qatar is no longer just following global fintech trends—it’s becoming a regional leader,” Sarah McAllister, a global fintech analyst, told The Peninsula.

“The integration of digital payments, open banking frameworks, and blockchain infrastructure is not only modernising financial services but is positioning Qatar as an innovation hub in the Gulf.”

Meanwhile, the Qatar Mobile Payment initiative, launched by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) in April 2025, allows users to link multiple wallets to a single phone number, streamlining transactions further, and mobile money platforms such as Ooredoo Money are innovating to serve expatriate communities, which enables remittances and cross-border transfers, including to PayPal accounts. The QCB introduced its fintech strategy in 2023, which features open banking as a key pillar, with a formal regulatory framework expected by 2026. On the other hand, blockchain and digital assets are emerging as strategic frontiers.

Tasmu Digital Valley projects that Qatar’s blockchain market could skyrocket from $33m in 2022 to $253m by 2026.

McAllister noted that these developments have attracted global attention. Doha hosted the MENA Fintech Summit this year, drawing policymakers, investors, and innovators from across the region.

The event highlighted sessions like the insurtech, blockchain, embedded finance, and the role of fintech in sustainable development.

“What sets Qatar’s strategy apart is its coherence: regulatory foresight via the QCB, ecosystem development through QFTH, and the digital infrastructure built by private and public players all align under Qatar 2030’s vision,” the market expert noted.

As Qatar continues to expand its fintech footprint, several key trends are emerging. With open APIs and digital partnerships, banks and non-bank players are increasingly embedding financial services into everyday platforms.

On the other hand, with Islamic and sustainable fintech, tailored products that align with religious and ESG standards are gaining ground.

Additionally, the QCB’s phased licensing for digital banks, with initial capital requirements lays a strong foundation for innovation. Industry leaders stress that these efforts reflect Qatar’s ambition to build a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

