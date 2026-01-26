AMMAN — The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) officially inaugurated the headquarters of the Jordan Fintech Academy and its Fintech Lab on Sunday, marking a milestone in the execution of the Kingdom’s Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) for 2026–2029.

Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan and Chairman of the IBS Board Adel Sharkas, stated that the launch of these facilities reflects a comprehensive national drive to build capacity in financial technology and innovation.

He noted that the Academy and its lab are the "first" of its kind both locally and regionally, serving as a "fundamental" pillar for digital transformation within the banking and financial sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sharkas said the Academy is designed to function as a specialised national platform that fosters an environment conducive to innovation.

He added the academy's primary mission is to cultivate a culture of creativity and prepare a new generation of talent capable of leading financial transformation, directly aligning with the strategic objectives of the government's current executive programme.

The newly unveiled Fintech Lab is expected to play a pivotal role in the Academy’s educational framework.

The lab provides an interactive environment that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

It will enable trainees to develop innovative digital financial solutions and enhance the readiness of human resources in specialised financial fields.

Director General of the Institute of Banking Studies Riad Hindawi, announced that the Academy’s 2026 training plan was launched at the official opening.

The curriculum for the year is set to focus on high-level programmes that meet international standards, covering artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, block chain technology, digital payments and broader digital transformation strategies.

The Academy’s new facility includes the Fintech Lab alongside smart training rooms equipped with the latest technology to provide an "integrated" learning environment.

These facilities are specifically engineered to help trainees acquire advanced technical skills that meet the evolving demands of both the local and international labour markets.

This inauguration is part of a broader effort by the Institute of Banking Studies to support the development of a competitive digital economy and solidify Jordan’s status as a regional hub for financial technology and innovation, Petra reported.

