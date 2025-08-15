MUSCAT - InvestOman, the Sultanate’s flagship investment promotion agency, has announced the finalization of agreements paving the way for the launch of Oman’s first aviation simulation centre – another key building block in positioning the country as a regional aviation hub.

The Evolve Flight Simulation Training Centre, developed by aviation training startup Evolve Flight Training Services (EFTS), will be established in Madinat Al Irfan – a new urban district in Muscat – to provide cutting-edge pilot training services.

Unveiling the project, InvestOman said: “The Sultanate of Oman is taking a strategic step in the field of aviation training with the launch of the Evolve Flight Simulation Training Centre — the first advanced facility of its kind in the country, with an investment of USD 25.3 million and support from both local and international partners.”

“This project comes in response to growing regional demand, with forecasts indicating that GCC countries will require over 2,500 pilots annually by 2040, alongside an 87% increase in demand for simulation-based training since 2022,” the agency stated in a post on Thursday.

Covering an area of 4,000 m², the centre will feature a modern, three-bay simulator complex designed with eco-friendly principles — such as energy-efficient construction, green spaces, and circular water management. It will be the first centre in the region to receive LEED Platinum certification and operate entirely on solar power.

Other design elements will include auditoriums, pilot lounges, cafeterias, and digitally enabled classroom and briefing zones — ensuring trainees benefit from both practical and academic support in a modern, tech-enabled setting.

Separately, Evolve is also building a similar facility — but housing as many as eight simulators — at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai World Central. Both centres will feature cutting-edge infrastructure and will house a sophisticated fleet of full-flight simulators, including the Airbus A320 NEO/CEO, the Boeing 737 MAX, and others, according to Evolve.

Significantly, the new simulation centre in Muscat will complement Oman’s expanding domestic aviation training infrastructure, which currently includes institutions such as the Oman Air Flight Training Centre and the Oman Aviation Academy.

The latter, located at Sohar Airport, is Oman’s premier pilot training institution and the first EASA-certified Approved Training Organization (ATO) in the region. It offers a full suite of pilot training programs, including the Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), Private Pilot Licence (PPL), and various other aviation-related courses. Its training fleet includes Diamond aircraft supported by Boeing 737 MAX simulators.

The Evolve Flight Simulation Training Centre in Muscat is scheduled to open in June 2026.

