Muscat: The total number of fibre-optic subscriptions in the Sultanate of Oman reached 339,309 by the end of June 2025, according to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The figures show an increase of more than 178,000 subscriptions compared to 2020, when the total stood at 161,119. This represents a growth rate of 111 per cent over the five-year period.

The data also highlights steady annual growth in fibre-optic adoption: 184,593 subscriptions in 2021, 231,618 in 2022, 279,852 in 2023, and 327,015 in 2024.

The TRA said the continuous expansion of the fibre-optic network across urban and rural areas has contributed to improved access to high-speed internet, supporting the nation’s digital transformation and enhancing connectivity for homes and businesses.

