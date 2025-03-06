Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, and Bassel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering sustainable employment opportunities for young men and women.

The agreement focuses on preparing individuals for the labor market, promoting entrepreneurship, and facilitating the establishment of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly franchise-based businesses, within the infrastructure managed by the Ministry of Transport.

Al-Wazir emphasized that the agreement reflects the state’s commitment to providing decent job opportunities through the promotion of micro, small, and medium enterprises, with a particular focus on franchises that benefit from established brand recognition. He noted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s broader strategy to modernize Egypt’s railway, metro, road, maritime, and river transport systems in accordance with national development plans. By optimizing the use of infrastructure and integrating global best practices, these efforts aim to drive economic growth while improving public services.

The agreement is also designed to support the expansion and modernization of Egypt’s transport networks while ensuring the availability of essential services for citizens. This will be achieved through close coordination between the ministry’s affiliated entities and other key sectors, maximizing the efficiency of existing resources.

Al-Wazir stated that the Ministry of Transport will identify suitable locations for franchise-based projects within its infrastructure, including metro and railway stations, ports, toll collection points on highways, areas near BRT electric bus stations, and seaports. These locations will be allocated based on specific conditions and pricing structures set by the respective entities, with usufruct contracts that are time-limited. He stressed that all structures established under this initiative will be temporary and must be removed if the owning authority requires the site for future developments. In such cases, alternative locations will be arranged through mutual coordination.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport will support the organization of franchise forums by providing and equipping venues for these events, creating networking opportunities between interested companies and entrepreneurs.

Al-Wazir highlighted that the MoU is expected to generate new business opportunities for SMEs, particularly within the franchise model, while also offering financial and non-financial support to aspiring entrepreneurs. The agreement outlines key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure its success, including the number of new projects established, the volume of financial and advisory services provided, the effectiveness of the one-stop-shop service model, and the number of investment opportunities facilitated through land and space allocations.

To oversee the implementation of the agreement, a joint committee will be formed within two weeks of the MoU’s signing. This committee will be responsible for monitoring progress, preparing reports, and resolving any emerging challenges to ensure the smooth execution of the initiative.

Rahmy underscored the importance of the collaboration, stating that the initiative is a strategic step toward expanding franchise projects and creating new market opportunities for small businesses. By allocating suitable locations within metro stations, ports, and railway infrastructure, the Ministry of Transport will help small enterprises strengthen their market presence, enhance sustainability, and contribute to job creation.

Rahmy further emphasized that this initiative aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen the MSME sector, enhance coordination between ministries, and elevate the role of small businesses in Egypt’s national economy. Through this partnership, the Ministry of Transport and MSMEDA aim to create a more dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem while leveraging infrastructure to support economic development and employment growth.

