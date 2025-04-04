KUWAIT - Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Jamal Al-Loughani said on Thursday that nine Arab states worked out ambitions plans to produce low-carbon hydrogen projected at eight million tons per year by 2030.

The aspired output will soar to 27.5 million tons per annum by 2040, provided the market reaches "the maturity stage," said Al-Loughani in a statement to KUNA.

The Geneva-headquartered, UN-affiliated Group of Experts on Gas has welcomed a joint initiative by the AEO and Russia regarding plans to store and transport liquid and solid hydrogen, said Al-Loughani, the chief of the organization (formerly the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OAPEC).

The initiative was included in the 2026 commission's task program, he said, adding that outcomes would be revised at its meeting due in March the same year, Al-Loughani said.

He explained that the topic was included in the plan during the 12th session of the UN gas experts, held in Geneva between March 25 and 28 -- attended by representatives of the member states of the European Economic Commission, the European Commission and international agencies.

The AEO representative at the said meeting presented an outlook on hydrogen industry in the Arab states that are increasingly showing interest in investment in this sector to meet growing demand in the major markets namely Asia and Europe.

Al-Loughani added that it was noted during the meeting that the number of hydrogen projects in the Arab states, between 2021 and 2024, grew four times reaching 127 ventures compared to 34 in 2021.

These projects feature production and exporting low-carbon hydrogen and transporting the product via pipelines stretching from North Africa to Europe, in addition to using it for land and marine transports and fueling ships.

Six Arab states have finalized strategies, he said, noting that the organization during the mentioned meeting shed light on the mega projects.

The AEO, a member in the UN group of experts since 2015, regularly partakes in its meetings.

