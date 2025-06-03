MUSCAT: A landmark agreement signed recently by Oman to establish the world’s first trade corridor for liquid hydrogen (H2), marks a pivotal step in consolidating the Sultanate’s position as a global hub for green hydrogen production and export.

This was the central message of a recent article by Attaqa, a Washington-based Arabic-language platform dedicated to energy news and analysis. Titled "Exporting Liquefied Hydrogen Represents a Qualitative Leap for Oman and a Promising Opportunity for Middle East Countries", the article summarizes the views of several international energy experts who see the agreement as a model for global hydrogen trade.

The proposed Liquid Hydrogen Corridor will connect the Port of Duqm in Oman with the Port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, enabling the transport of liquid hydrogen deeper into Europe via logistics hubs in Germany and beyond. Key players in this groundbreaking initiative include Hydrom—the master planner of Oman’s green hydrogen sector—and OQ, the Sultanate’s integrated global energy group.

Oman’s leadership in this transformative venture has earned international praise. Salah Mahdi, Global Director of Hydrogen at Chart Industries, a major player in hydrogen liquefaction and transport technologies, described the project as a "qualitative leap" that reflects a forward-thinking vision combining ambition and pragmatism.

By taking a pioneering role in this initiative, Oman is demonstrating its intent to go beyond exploring hydrogen potential and instead develop a large-scale, integrated value chain. The country is leveraging not only its abundant renewable energy resources and strategic geographic location but also its growing partnerships with European nations, he said.

“If this project is implemented well—and initial signs are promising—this corridor could become a global model for intercontinental hydrogen trade,” Mahdi told Attaqa. He called Oman’s decision to adopt liquid hydrogen a “strategic choice,” noting that liquefied hydrogen, like LNG, can be transported in bulk over long distances.

Mahdi highlighted the project's integrated system, which includes large-scale hydrogen production, advanced liquefaction, refrigerated container shipping, and regasification facilities in Europe. Such an ecosystem, he said, could serve as a clean energy artery linking the Middle East with Europe.

Chart Industries, he said, is currently collaborating with a number of developers in the MENA region to produce and liquefy hydrogen locally for eventual export to Europe. He noted in this regard that, as a pioneer in this field, Oman would set standards and establish infrastructure models for other Arab countries to emulate.

Matt Moran, Managing Director of Moran Innovation LLC, a leading player in hydrogen liquefaction, emphasized Oman’s early leadership in the liquefied hydrogen sector. He cited the nation’s abundant solar potential, low-cost land, trained workforce, existing gas infrastructure, and access to seawater and methane as significant advantages.

He also stressed the importance of learning from other hydrogen export projects, such as Australia’s shipments to Japan, and highlighted Germany and the Netherlands as natural trade partners due to their strong demand, infrastructure, and LNG ties.

Frank Wouters, Chair of the Hydrogen Alliance for the Middle East and North Africa, noted that while liquefied hydrogen is gaining momentum, it's one of several viable transport methods—others include ammonia or liquid organic hydrogen carriers. Interest in liquefied hydrogen led to the recent creation of the Dii Liquid Hydrogen Taskforce (DLHTF) by Dii Desert Energy, a leading international public-private network focusing on green hydrogen. Wouters, who leads the taskforce, said its mission is to clarify the benefits and challenges of this emerging energy carrier.

