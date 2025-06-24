Algiers, Algeria –Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, held a series of high-level meetings with Algerian ministers and senior officials to explore ways to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Oman and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of Oman’s participation as the guest of honour at the Algiers International Fair, reflecting the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Yousef met separately with Saïd Grib, Minister of Industry; Kamel Rezig, Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion; Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Domestic Trade and Market Regulation; and Omar Rekkache, Director General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency.

The meetings focused on activating existing agreements and memoranda of understanding, while identifying new areas of partnership in sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, and real estate. The two sides discussed facilitating joint projects, increasing trade volumes, and boosting cross-border investments through targeted incentives and streamlined procedures.

Yousef stressed that these meetings reflect the spirit of the joint communique issued during the historic state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Algeria in May. He noted that the visit laid the groundwork for a new phase of strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

“Algeria has shown strong interest in expanding its partnership with Oman, and we see a shared commitment to creating broader opportunities for investors and business leaders in both countries,” Yousef said.

As part of the visit, the minister and his delegation toured the Rouiba Industrial Zone and visited leading Algerian companies, including the National Company for General Industries – a key player in energy and petroleum equipment manufacturing – as well as major producers in the dairy and sugar industries.

The Omani delegation included Saif Nasser al Badai, Oman’s Ambassador to Algeria; Faisal Abdullah al Rowas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Eng Dawood Salim al Haddabi, CEO of Madayn (Public Establishment for Industrial Estates); along with representatives from various government institutions, private sector entities, and prominent business leaders.

