Muscat – Oman has moved up to 18th place globally out of 194 countries in the 2024 ICT Regulatory Tracker index issued by International Telecommunication Union (ITU) marking a significant step in its digital development journey.

The sultanate now ranks second in both the GCC and the Arab world, underscoring its leadership in telecommunications regulation and digital governance.

Oman’s score rose from 88 in 2022 to 90 in 2024, driven by stronger regulatory independence, clearer legal frameworks, and measures to encourage fair competition and innovation in the telecom and digital sectors.

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said the improved performance reflects its sustained efforts to enhance regulation, support competition and attract investment, all in line with Oman Vision 2040, which puts digital transformation at the centre of sustainable economic growth.

The ICT Regulatory Tracker is part of the broader Global Network Readiness Index, which measures countries’ capacity to adopt new technologies and advance digital governance. It uses 50 indicators grouped into four clusters – regulatory authority, regulatory mandate, regulatory regime and competition framework.

Oman scored 17 out of 20 for regulatory authority, 20 out of 22 for regulatory mandate, 26 out of 30 for regulatory regime, and 27 out of 28 for competition framework.

The tracker is updated every two years using data from national ICT regulators and verified by the ITU Secretariat before publication.

TRA said the higher ranking shows Oman’s commitment to building a robust and future-ready digital ecosystem that supports economic diversification and long-term development.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

