Salalah – Salalah Mills Company has signed an agreement to import 110,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, with shipments scheduled to arrive in July and August 2025.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance Oman’s wheat reserves amid shifting regional dynamics and to meet needs of the local market.

Ahmed bin Amer al Shanfari, Acting CEO of Salalah Mills, said the agreement is aligned with the company’s procurement plan for the second half of 2025, reflecting its commitment to maintaining food supply stability across the sultanate.

“Salalah Mills remains focused on supporting national food security objectives by ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality wheat,” he said.

Salalah Mills is one of Oman’s leading flour producers, operating a plant with production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day. The company’s storage facilities can accommodate more than 200,000 tonnes of grain, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s food supply chain.

Meanwhile, farmers across Oman have started harvesting this season’s wheat crop, with officials projecting total production from four key governorates to exceed 7,700 tonnes.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, supplied 30 tonnes of wheat seeds at 50% subsidy for the 2024-2025 season. Harvesting machinery has also been provided free of charge, while Oman Flour Mills Company is managing the collection process from farmers.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

