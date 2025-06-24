Muscat – Oman Air has confirmed that its flight operations have returned to normal following disruptions from previous night. The airline reported only minor delays and expressed gratitude to passengers for their patience and understanding.

To support affected travellers, Oman Air has deployed additional staff at its call centre and key airport locations to assist with rebooking, onward connections, and any remaining travel needs.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

