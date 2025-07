KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwait oil went down 9 cents to USD 69.98 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 70.07 pb last Friday, as Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) stated on Tuesday.



The prices of Brent Crude went up USD 1.28 to reach USD 69.58 pb, and the prices of West Texas Intermediate went down 93 cents to reach USD 67.93 pb.

