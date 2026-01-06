The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has again reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, by N20.

Tribune Online gathered at several NNPC retail outlets in Abuja on Monday showed that the company is now selling petrol at N815 per litre, down from N835.

Sources within the company said the price adjustment followed internal directives approved on Sunday evening.

The new price was observed at NNPC filling stations in Wuse Zones 4 and 6, Keffi–Abuja Road, and along the Kubwa Expressway.

Despite the reduction, NNPC’s petrol price remains N79 higher than the N739 per litre currently offered at MRS filling stations nationwide.

MRS stations are supplied by the Dangote Refinery, which has been driving recent price cuts in the downstream sector.

The latest adjustment comes barely weeks after NNPC, on December 19, 2025, reduced its petrol price by N80 to N835 per litre.

That earlier cut followed intensified competition in the market after the Dangote Refinery slashed its gantry price to N699 per litre, triggering a price war among fuel marketers.

