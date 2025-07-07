Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the Oman Promotional Brand, marking a powerful collaboration that brings the story of Oman to life onboard every flight.

Through this strategic partnership, SalamAir’s cabin crew will proudly don the Oman Promotional Brand logo on their uniforms, embodying the values, spirit, and hospitality of Oman wherever they go, making each journey with SalamAir an immersive cultural experience.

“Our crew are the front line of Oman’s image, they are not just delivering a service, they are delivering a message,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir. “With the Oman Promotional Brand proudly displayed on their uniforms, they become ambassadors of the nation’s warmth, values, and ambition. Promoting Oman has been woven into SalamAir’s DNA since our launch, and this partnership deepens that mission.”

For the past eight years, SalamAir has carried the Omani identity across the skies, connecting the Sultanate with the world while spotlighting its culture, destinations, and people. This MoU formalises that role, aligning the airline’s fast-growing regional presence with Oman’s branding efforts.

The collaboration goes well beyond uniform branding. SalamAir and Oman Promotional Brand will work hand-in-hand on joint campaigns, storytelling content, and international showcases, unified by a shared goal of enhancing Oman’s visibility as a leading destination for tourism, investment, and living. The Oman Promotional Brand will take center stage at major travel fairs, marketing initiatives, and onboard experiences, creating consistent national representation at every touchpoint.

His Highness Dr. Faris bin Turki Al Said, a member of the Oman Promotional Brand team, highlighted the significance of the alliance: “SalamAir represents the spirit of modern Oman, ambitious, open, and proud of its heritage. Through this partnership, the Oman Promotional Brand takes flight, reaching hearts and minds far beyond our borders. The crew become cultural storytellers, embodying the essence of our nation with every interaction.”

This partnership also aligns with Oman Vision 2040, reinforcing the country’s strategic goals of sustainable tourism, economic diversification, and global outreach. Together, SalamAir and the Oman Brand are redefining aviation as a platform for national expression, where every takeoff carries not just passengers, but purpose.

