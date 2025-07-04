Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced its On-Time Performance (OTP) results for the second quarter of 2025, reaffirming its commitment to operational reliability and transparency. OTP is a measure of how often an airline is on time and is an indicator of the airline's ability to meet its commitment to punctuality for its customers.

Between April and June 2025, SalamAir operated 5,144 flights and carried 712,610 passengers, achieving an OTP of 88%. This is a 12% improvement in OTP compared to Q1, which was 78%, and demonstrates the airline’s dedication to maintaining punctuality despite operational and political challenges across the region. While flight operations during this period were impacted by regional conflicts and other external circumstances beyond our control, SalamAir continued to deliver strong performance and ensure a reliable service for its customers.

“Delivering on-time service is not just a metric, it’s a promise we make to every passenger who chooses to fly with us,” said Mohsin Al Balushi, Ground Operations Director of SalamAir. “Achieving an OTP of 88% in Q2, above global benchmarks and up from 78% in Q1, reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers.”

Since Q3 2024, SalamAir has committed to publicly sharing OTP results on a quarterly basis. This initiative aims to offer greater transparency and help travelers make informed decisions based on reliable performance metrics.

OTP is calculated based on the percentage of flights departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time and includes all causes of delay, demonstrating a true reflection on airline performance and customer experience.

