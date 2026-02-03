RIYADH - Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser and Singapore Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) and Singapore Airlines.

The signing took place in the presence of President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and ACP Chairman of the Executive Committee Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) Han Kok Juan.

This came in conjunction with the Kingdom’s participation in the Changi Aviation Summit 2026 and the Singapore Airshow, being held from February 1 to 3.

According to a press release issued by the Air Connectivity Program, the agreement aims to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Singapore by launching the first direct air route linking Singapore and Riyadh, supporting tourism and trade flows, and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for air transport.

The new route is scheduled to operate from Singapore Changi International Airport (SIN) to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with four weekly flights starting in June 2026.

The service will operate using A350-900 aircraft, with a seating capacity of 303 per flight and a total annual capacity of 126,048. This partnership will expand existing air services between the Kingdom and Southeast Asia and enhance overall air-connectivity capacity between the two sides.

President of GACA Al-Duailej stated that the agreement represents a qualitative addition to the international route network and reflects the depth of partnership between the civil aviation sectors of the two countries.

