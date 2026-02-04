Muscat: Oman Air has launched the first Global Sale of the year, offering travellers savings of up to 20% on Business and Economy Class fares across its international network.

Running from February 3 to 12, the promotion applies to both one-way and return bookings for travel between 12 April and 24 June 2026, allowing guests to plan their upcoming journeys.

The Global Sale applies to all international flights operated by Oman Air, covering destinations like London, Paris, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Milan, and Copenhagen in Europe; Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, and Manila in Asia; as well as regional destinations such as Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Cairo, among others, subject to availability.

Tickets under the Global Sale can be booked directly through Oman Air’s website or mobile app, allowing guests to plan and manage their journeys with ease.

The offer excludes domestic, interline, and codeshare flights.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

