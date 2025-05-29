PARIS - A UAE delegation wrapped up a three-day visit to France, where they discussed opportunities for cooperation and exchanged best practices with key French stakeholders to leverage innovative ways to approach upcoming challenges of the energy transition.

The visit was part of the UAE’s efforts to build synergies with other countries in driving sustainable development and enhancing energy security. Focus areas included advancements in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) regulations and infrastructure, hydrogen, nuclear innovation, and decarbonisation strategies.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, headed the delegation, which comprised Mohammed Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, as well as representatives of AMMROC, Emirates, General Civil Aviation Authority, Bee’ah, Masdar, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, and Lootah BioFuel.

Eng Al Olama said, “The UAE and France share a firm commitment to continuous progress, a passion for innovation, and an eagerness to embrace future trends. The tour aimed to support the UAE’s clean energy transition by identifying best practices, fostering bilateral cooperation, and equipping delegates with actionable knowledge to advance national sustainability goals.

As a global technology leader, France is at the forefront of coming up with innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges the world faces today and is a valued partner in the UAE’s efforts to shape a better future.”

He added, “I would like to thank all the French officials and private sector representatives whom I met for the warm welcome and hospitality we have received during our trip. I look forward to translating the outcomes of our productive conversations into tangible projects that will help us build sustainable energy systems and accelerate the transition to clean energy, with the ultimate goal of leaving behind a better world for the next generations.”

On day one of the visit to Paris, the delegation participated in a closed meeting at MEDEF International, the leading network of companies in France, with French companies’ representatives, led by Ludovic Pouille, Director of Economic Diplomacy at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The participants explored on-going cooperation projects and ways to expand them.

Furthermore, representatives from both sides provided an overview of the national hydrogen strategy of their respective countries. This was followed by presentations of hydrogen development projects and solutions by leading French energy providers: HY24, EDF Renouvelables, Axens, Engie, Technip Energies, Fives Group, and Dassault Systèmes.

Nuclear energy technologies were also the focus of the meeting, as the delegation received a briefing on the French nuclear value chain, nuclear fuel management and challenges, and latest developments of small modular reactors by leading French nuclear industry and SMR experts from CSFN, ORANO, CEA, Nuward, Newcleo, and Naarea.

At the meeting, Al Olama emphasised that cooperation is essential, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to activating strategic partnerships across the energy sector with France in key areas to strengthen economic partnership and work together towards achieving their decarbonisation targets.

Day two, also spent in Paris, featured a packed agenda of site visits and meetings. The delegation toured the Innovation Hub of Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation. They learned about the company’s cutting-edge AI-driven solutions for energy optimisation.

They also visited the R&D labs of Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and healthcare, where they had a firsthand insight into the company’s state-of-the-art technologies.

Furthermore, a representative of the French Civil Aviation Authority outlined the country’s regulations and policies regarding the use and promotion of SAF, whereas a member of the UAE delegation presented the national approach to increasing reliance on SAF as a means to decarbonise the aviation sector.

Al Olama enjoyed a lively discussion on the UAE’s and France’s shared commitment to sustainability with representatives of Airbus, Total Energies, Safran, Bureau Veritas, and Haffner Energy.

On the third and final day of the tour, the delegation moved to the city of Toulouse, where they visited the Airbus mock-up centre and the A350 Final Assembly Line, one of the most modern production sites in the aviation industry. Moreover, they met with UAE graduates having their internship in Airbus.

The UAE and France enjoy long-standing strong ties that were taken to new heights in the past few years.