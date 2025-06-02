Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar Group is preparing to enter India’s emerging green hydrogen market once clearer policy and regulatory frameworks are established, a senior company executive said.

Mohammed Irfan, Chief of Alfanar India told local financial newspaper The Economic Times, that unlike the renewable energy sector — where long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) are secured through entities like NTPC and SECI — India still lacks assured offtake agreements for green hydrogen.

The parent company is currently developing a green hydrogen project in Egypt and a green ammonia project in Chile, he said.

Alfanar’s renewable energy portfolio stands at about 1.7 gigawatts (GW) across Spain, India, and Egypt. In India, Alfanar operates a 506.5 megawatts (MW) wind power project in Gujarat with an additional 50 MW under construction.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

