Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar Group is preparing to enter India’s emerging green hydrogen market once clearer policy and regulatory frameworks are established, a senior company executive said.
Mohammed Irfan, Chief of Alfanar India told local financial newspaper The Economic Times, that unlike the renewable energy sector — where long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) are secured through entities like NTPC and SECI — India still lacks assured offtake agreements for green hydrogen.
The parent company is currently developing a green hydrogen project in Egypt and a green ammonia project in Chile, he said.
Alfanar’s renewable energy portfolio stands at about 1.7 gigawatts (GW) across Spain, India, and Egypt. In India, Alfanar operates a 506.5 megawatts (MW) wind power project in Gujarat with an additional 50 MW under construction.
