RIYADH — Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir highlighted the Kingdom’s global leadership in renewable energy—particularly green hydrogen—during his address at the 2025 TOURISE Summit in Riyadh.

Emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s focus on tangible progress rather than rhetoric, Al-Jubeir said the Kingdom is on track to become one of the world’s largest exporters of green hydrogen, a statement that drew applause from the audience.

“We are a country that likes to act more than it likes to talk,” he said.

“We are on track to be one of the largest exporters of green hydrogen. Our oil company invested heavily in it to be an example for others to follow. But when we produced it, the same countries calling for it weren’t ready to buy. Instead of talking to the world or grandstanding, talk to your own industry.”

Al-Jubeir’s remarks came as part of a broader discussion on sustainability and the role of innovation in shaping the future of tourism. He described Saudi Arabia’s approach as one rooted in practicality and long-term thinking.

He also spoke about “common sense tourism,” underscoring the importance of environmental preservation and authentic experiences that reflect each destination’s unique identity.

“On sustainable tourism—or what I would call common sense tourism—it is one that is sensitive to the environment, that provides visitors with a unique experience that they can only find in that particular spot,” he said. “If every city looked the same, if every building looked the same, why would we travel?”

Reflecting on the region’s heritage, Al-Jubeir linked sustainability to Arab traditions of living harmoniously with nature.

“We’re originally bedouins; we believe that we don’t live on this earth, we live with the earth. So when we protect the earth, the earth protects us,” he said, inviting visitors to explore Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural beauty. “See what we have—great mountains, beaches, corals, deserts, people, culture, and food. Come to Arabia, look at the opportunities, and be our partner, because we are moving forward very robustly.”

The 2025 TOURISE Summit, themed “Future of Tourism,” runs from November 11–13 in Riyadh, following the 50th United Nations Tourism General Assembly.

