The mega NEOM’s green hydrogen project remains firmly on schedule, with 4 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power generation set for completion by mid-2026.

This will be followed by the commissioning of the electrolysers, with the first ammonia production in 2027, NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) said in a construction update on its website.

The company said 80 percent of the construction work has been completed across all sites, including the green hydrogen facility, wind garden, solar farm, and transmission grid.

“Milestone equipment is now being received and installed, including wind turbines, hydrogen storage vessels, electrolysers, the cold box, and pipe rack,” the update said.

An equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, NGHC’s world-scale plant will integrate up to 4 GW of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 in the form of green ammonia.

The company has a 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia produced at the facility.

In May 2023, NGHC achieved a financial close of $8.4 billion, supported by a $6.1 billion non-recourse loan from 23 local, regional, and international banks and financial institutions.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.