Saudi Arabia - NEOM Green Hydrogen Company has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its mega plant coming up at Oxagon in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region with 80% work completed across all its sites - the green hydrogen facility, wind garden, solar farm, and transmission grid.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company is a joint venture between Saudi utility major Acwa Power, US group Air Products and NEOM, the developer of Saudi Arabia's mega futuristic city.

When fully operational at the end of 2026, it will be the world’s largest green hydrogen plant producing up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free fuel daily, thus marking a significant milestone in the journey toward a greener future.

Giving a project update, NEOM Green Hydrogen Company said its milestone equipment, including wind turbines, hydrogen storage vessels, electrolysers, cold box and pipe racks, is being currently installed.

"Our project continues to advance rapidly - with 4 GW of solar and wind power generation scheduled for completion by mid-2026, and first ammonia product availability expected in 2027," said a company spokesman.

This pioneering project directly supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to drive economic diversification and global leadership in clean energy, he added.

