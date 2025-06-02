Hydrogen Duqm (HyDuqm), one of nine large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects currently in early development in Oman, anticipates a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2027, with production slated to commence in 2030.

HyDuqm is a joint venture comprising POSCO Holdings, Samsung Engineering , Korea East-West Power Company, Korea Southern Power Company , MESCAT Middle East DMCC (a subsidiary of ENGIE from France), and FutureTech Energy Ventures (FTEV) - the clean energy arm of Thai energy conglomerate PTTEP.

In 2023, the JV partners won a concession from Hydrom, the master-planner of Oman’s green hydrogen economy, to develop a GH2 project in Block Z1-02 in Al Wusta Governorate. The project targets an annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia, focusing on clean energy production from green hydrogen.

According to PTTEP subsidiary FTEV, the partners of HyDuqm are currently “in the process of assessing wind and solar energy potential (Renewable Resource Assessment) and conducting a feasibility study to evaluate the investment value and profitability of the project prior to starting engineering design”.

FTEV’s role as a JV partner in HyDuqm is the latest addition to parent organisation PTTEP’s expanding presence in Oman’s energy industry.

“This investment supports the growth of new businesses aligning with the Company’s business plan and provides an opportunity to apply knowledge and experience in green hydrogen production in Thailand, in line with future energy policies,” PTTEP noted in its recently issued 2024 Annual Report.

“PTTEP completed the installation of wind and solar potential measurement stations and has begun collecting data to support the project operations. The ongoing feasibility study phase includes geographical, geotechnical, and hydrological assessments, as well as a Preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (Pre-ESIA),” it said.

The feasibility study, according to the Thai state-owned energy giant, will also help determine the amount of required capital expenditure and economic return before proceeding to the engineering design phase in 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

