Muscat: The Ministry of Labour issued a new decision to regulate the labour market and has listed 30 new professions where hiring expats will be prohibited.

The ministry said in a statement: “Within the framework of the partnership between the Ministry of Labor and the private sector, and after coordination with the relevant authorities, the Ministry announces a package of decisions aimed at regulating the labour market in a way that enables Omanis to join the professions and jobs suitable for them, as follows:

First: The commitment of all units of the state’s administrative apparatus and government companies not to contract fully with private sector establishments that do not adhere to the Omanisation percentages set by the government and to oblige all private sector establishments to obtain an electronic certificate from the Ministry of Labour proving that they meet the work standards and requirements, including the Omanisation percentages prescribed by the government.

Second: Adding more than 30 new professions to the list of professions prohibited from being practised by non-Omanis.

Third: All private sector establishments must employ at least one Omani in the professions and jobs suitable for them, by the controls that the Ministry will issue later.

Fourth: Approval of a financial package to support this ministry's initiatives to raise the established Omanisation rates.

Fifth: Review the decision on work permit fees to ensure that private sector establishments that are committed to Omanisation rates are incentivised and that fees are doubled for establishments that are not compliant.

Sixth: Intensifying follow-up and inspection campaigns to ensure that private sector establishments adhere to the decisions regulating the labour market.

"The Ministry of Labour will clarify the details of the aforementioned decisions before they enter into force next September, and calls on all parties to cooperate in a way that serves the public interest."

