Dubai welcomed 5.18 million international overnight visitors from January to March 2024, an 11 per cent rise over the 4.67 million tourist arrivals during the same period in 2023, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said at the 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Following a milestone year in 2023, with Dubai receiving a record 17.15 million international overnight visitors, the city’s tourism industry is building on the momentum in the first quarter of the year.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai commended this achievement, saying:

“The number of visitors in the first quarter of 2024 indicates that Dubai is on course for another standout performance this year after the emirate received a record number of visitors last year, with international visitors reaching 17.15 million."

This growth also aligns with the successful first year of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aiming to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

"The emirate’s continued record-breaking visitation performance demonstrates the sustained commitment to delivering on our long-term D33 Agenda goals," Helal Saeed Al Marri, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism said.

Because more tourists are coming into the city, the demand for hotels is outstripping supply in Dubai, said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).

"We will continue to drive strong global and market-specific campaigns, collaborating with our key domestic and international stakeholders and partners and taking a diversified marketing approach to promote Dubai to audiences around the world," he said.

