Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor, has announced a strategic addition to its pipeline in the UAE – a new resort and residences in Sharjah that is set to open in late 2027.

Positioned along the picturesque coastline of the Arabian Gulf and just a 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, the Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences are owned and being developed by Arada.

The new-build resort and residence complex is located on the north-eastern edge of Sharjah’s Al Heerah Beach, a popular tourist destination with 3.5 kilometres of beachfront.

With striking architecture, including a signature gateway designed to show the path of the sun, the property will feature 110 generously-sized guest rooms and suites, ranging from 45 to 120 square metres, with expansive penthouse suites finished in luxury materials on higher floors.

In response to the burgeoning demand for branded residences, the development will also include 128 one- to four-bedroom residential units for sale, the four-bedroom penthouses complete with rooftop pools, and all with private balconies and furnishings marked by high-end design, signature touches and finishes in line with the Anantara brand.

Besides a sandy beach, it features an Anantara Spa, a state-of-the-art gym, and a collection of five restaurants that will include a café lounge situated in a soaring atrium lobby, a laid-back poolside eatery, an al fresco beachfront dining venue, pan Asian fine dining at Anantara’s signature Mekong restaurant, and a specialty restaurant focused on local flavours.

For business gatherings, the property will offer a flexible 400-sqm meeting space, as well as outdoor venues for memorable social celebrations.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, said, “In recent years, Sharjah has blossomed into a cultural hub, drawing both vacationers and business visitors with its coastal charm and making it an optimal destination for our latest venture in the Middle East.

“The expansion of the luxury Anantara brand into Sharjah is an opportunity to deliver our unmatched lifestyle offerings to a new audience. We look forward to working with Arada to bring this new resort and residences to market and ensuring its leadership position as one of Sharjah’s finest addresses.”

Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Anantara is one of the most distinguished luxury hotel brands in the world and it is a privilege to bring this brand to Sharjah for the first time.

“ Our partnership with Minor Hotels will provide buyers with the quality and delivery associated with Arada, combined with the harmony, culture, heritage and services they have come to expect from the Anantara brand.”

The upcoming Anantara Sharjah Resort will join an expanding collection of Anantara properties in the Middle East, with two resorts having been launched in the UAE to date this year – Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat – bringing the total in the country to ten, in addition to two resorts in Oman and one in Qatar.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).