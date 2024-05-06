Bahrain-based hospitality group Sayacorp has announced the opening of the first Conrad hotel property in the kingdom. The 98-key Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour features one- to three-bedroom suites as well as other key premium amenities.

Bahrain-based hospitality group Sayacorp has announced the opening of Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, the first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the kingdom.

Part of the renowned global luxury hospitality company Hilton, the Conrad brand’s newest destination is situated within the new Sayacorp Tower located in the heart of Manama, just minutes away from key landmarks such as The Avenues Bahrain, MODA Mall, Bahrain Financial Harbour, and the Bahrain World Trade Centre.

The hotel features 98 rooms, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites that are meticulously designed to ensure unparalleled guest comfort.

Additionally, four-bedroom penthouses with fully-equipped kitchens and private pools boast floor-to-ceiling windows for captivating views. To guarantee a smooth and safe stay for guests, the hotel also offers personalised concierge services for each penthouse to deliver the ultimate experience of luxury and comfort.

The Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour was inaugurated by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Abdulla AlSuwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sayacorp, lauded the leadersship's unwavering support for the private sector and all initiatives that contribute to strengthening the national economy and achieving the tourism sector’s development milestones.

He pointed out that Bahrain’s tourism sector was receiving great attention from the leadership, which greatly encourages investments and enhances the quality of services and facilities offered in the Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to witness the opening of our first hospitality venture in Bahrain. We are confident that Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour will become one of the most preferred local accommodations, thanks to its exclusive waterfront views and exceptional services," stated AlSuwaidi.

"We hope to raise the bar for the tourism sector in the Kingdom with our world-class facilities. We also aspire to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience in a luxurious residential destination that embodies the rich cultural heritage that Bahrain is known for," he added.

Echoing the excitement, Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton Middle East & Africa said: "We are delighted to start welcoming guests to Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, our third Hilton property and a first for the Conrad brand in the country."

"Each room in the hotel is a suite, providing guests with the comforts of home alongside intuitive service and luxurious leisure facilities," he stated.

"With its prime location and standout dining options, including SUSHISAMBA, the hotel is set to become a destination of choice in Bahrain’s capital city," he added.

For the first time in Bahrain, the globally acclaimed SushiSamba restaurant has opened doors at the Conrad to offer an extraordinary culinary experience with cuisine that blends three distinct cultures from Japan, Brazil, and Peru.

With a tantalising fusion of flavours and enchanting décor, diners can indulge in vibrant beats and stunning views from the hotel’s rooftop pool overlooking the mesmerising Manama and Bahrain Bay skyline, said the developer.

"Further enriching the guest experience, Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour also features the Tomo Lobby Lounge with a design inspired by the Tomoyasu style known for its vibrant colours, and the elegantly designed library-style Trade Room. Guests can unwind at the rooftop pool, utilise the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centre, and rejuvenate in the separate male and female saunas," explained AlSuwaidi.

The property also includes three meeting rooms named after Bahrain’s significant historic milestones and landmarks.

The Bab Al Bahrain Hall is named after the first gateway to Bahrain, the Harbour Hall refers to the rich local maritime heritage, while the 1920 Hall is inspired by the year the first bank was opened in the kingdom, he added.

