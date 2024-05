Ukraine's forces have destroyed all of 37 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's Air Force chief said on Sunday.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 37 "Shaheds" were shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kherson regions," the commander said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

