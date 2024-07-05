Russian forces destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones both in Russian territory and areas of Ukraine it says it has annexed, Moscow's defence ministry said Friday.

The ministry said the drones were destroyed over Krasnodar and Rostov in Russia, and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed.

"Air defence systems destroyed 14 UAVs over Krasnodar, 26 over Zaporizhzhia region and 10 over the Rostov region," it said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia has previously claimed to have annexed Zaporizhzhia, but it does not fully control the region.