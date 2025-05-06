Muscat – The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Monday organised the Oman-Russia Business Forum, as part of the multi-day visit of Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Dagestan, and his accompanying delegation to Oman.

The forum aimed to develop trade relations between Oman and the Republic of Dagestan, strengthen economic and investment cooperation, open new avenues for investment and partnerships across various vital sectors, enhance trade exchange, and explore promising investment opportunities – particularly in agriculture, tourism, trade, fisheries, livestock, and construction. The event targeted investors, producers, exporters, importers, wholesale companies, and government agencies, according to an Oman News Agency report.

Speaking at the Oman-Russia Business Forum, Abdulmuslimov highlighted the importance of the forum in reinforcing trade ties between the two sides, noting the significant opportunities it presents in economic and commercial cooperation. He emphasised that the Republic of Dagestan places great importance on deepening collaboration with Oman in various fields, and that such events mark an important step towards developing future partnerships.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the OCCI, said that the Oman-Russia Business Forum reflects the Chamber’s vision of strengthening cooperation between Oman and the Republic of Dagestan, which forms a key part of its strategy to develop trade and enhance economic relations with countries around the world.

Rawas explained that the forum seeks to build on these relations and identify new opportunities that could boost trade and investment between the two friendly nations, benefiting both Oman’s public and private sectors as well as the Republic of Dagestan.

He added that joint cooperation between the public and private sectors forms the foundation upon which future success is built. “Strengthening partnerships between the two sides will help unlock new business opportunities and foster the development of joint projects.”

The Oman-Russia Business Forum, which served as a starting point for further fruitful cooperation, is expected to stimulate bilateral business activity, and will enhance the OCCI’s role in supporting entrepreneurship and advancing national economic objectives.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Dagestan, with the aim of enhancing trade and investment cooperation and expanding collaboration across several key economic sectors.

The forum also featured a visual presentation titled ‘Explore the Omani Market’, delivered by Shurooq bint Hamad al Farsi, Head of the Committees Department at the OCCI. She reviewed the investment opportunities available in Oman and highlighted current economic trends in the country.

For its part, the Dagestani delegation presented a promotional video showcasing investment prospects in the Dagestan region, its competitive advantages, and its importance as a growing economic and commercial hub.

The forum concluded with bilateral meetings between Omani and Russian business representatives, during which they discussed potential areas of cooperation and exchanged insights on trade and investment opportunities that could benefit all parties involved.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

