MOSCOW: Kazakhstan oil production was again above its OPEC+ quota this month, although it fell 3% from the March average, according to an industry source familiar with the statistics, and Reuters calculations.

Kazakhstan, a top-10 oil producer, has persistently exceeded quotas set by OPEC+, an alliance between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia, leading to complaints from other members of the group.

Between April 1 and 28, its oil production, excluding gas condensate, was 1.814 million barrels per day, down 3% from the March average. Its OPEC+ quota for April is 1.473 million bpd.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Last week, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov told Reuters the country would prioritise national interests over those of the OPEC+ group when deciding on oil production levels.

Kazakhstan has, however, said it would compensate for overproduction by reducing its cumulative output by 1.3 million bpd by April 2026.

Kazakhstan increased oil exports by 7% year on year to 19.515 million metric tons (1.63 million barrels per day) in January-March following a supply boost via the Caspian pipeline, Reuters calculations based on official data and sources showed.

The country's oil production has risen as a result of an expansion at the Chevron-led Tengiz oil field, Kazakhstan's largest.

According to the source, oil output at Tengiz declined over April 1-28 to 882,000 bpd from 950,000 bpd in March on average.

Western oil majors, including Shell, ExxonMobil , TotalEnergies and Eni, as well as Chevron, are active in Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)



