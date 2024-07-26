The Kremlin, asked on Friday whether it was worried about inflation and an overheating economy, said every economy faced certain problems and that the necessary measures were being taken in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that economics indicators related to growth and the economy's development were "highly positive."

Russia's central bank is expected to increase its key rate later on Friday to counter inflation which is running at an annual rate of over 9%.

