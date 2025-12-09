MUSCAT: Oman’s tourism sector is poised for a major economic uplift, with projections showing up to OMR 90 million in additional value generated by the country’s accelerating shift toward direct international connectivity, an approach now bolstered by the first-ever Moscow–Salalah charter link.

The new seasonal service, running from 26 December 2025 to 9 May 2026, is expected to bring up to 7,000 Russian visitors to Salalah in its inaugural season alone. With Russians increasingly seeking winter-sun destinations, Salalah’s unique mix of subtropical weather, coconut-lined beaches and mountain scenery has positioned it as a rising contender in the market.

Oman’s wider aviation and tourism realignment is already paying dividends. Since the national carrier began reshaping its network towards point-to-point growth, the number of passengers flying to and staying in Oman has jumped by more than 50%, underpinning stronger seasonal and off-season performance.

Officials say this momentum supports long-term ambitions to establish Oman as a year-round destination under Vision 2040.

Demand for Salalah continues to gather strength. The city welcomed over 200,000 visitors during the 2025 khareef season, marking 15% growth over the previous year, evidence, officials say, of the destination’s expanding appeal beyond its traditional monsoon draw.

The push to tap into the Russian market gained further traction yesterday with the formal signing of a partnership between Oman Air, the national airline, and Fun & Sun, one of Russia’s largest tour operators. The agreement, sealed in Muscat in the presence of Russian and Omani media, reinforces growing cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to attract high-potential source markets.

Oman Air Chief Commercial Officer Mike Rutter described the Russia–Salalah connection as the start of “a long and fruitful partnership,” noting that strong forward interest suggests scope to expand the operation across the full year.

“This is more than a new service, it’s a strategic step that strengthens ties between our two countries and supports Oman’s tourism growth objectives,” he said.

Fun & Sun’s Commercial Director Yaroslav Stepanyuk highlighted Salalah’s fast-rising visibility among Russian travellers, calling it “one of the most desirable winter-sun destinations” for the market.

Officials also hinted at additional new routes expected to be announced soon, signalling deeper integration of point-to-point connectivity as a driver of economic diversification and tourism-led GDP growth.

Rutter said that Oman Air will add more destinations in 2026 with Singapore being the first to be connected. He added that there would be “5-6 more destinataions covered as Oman Air eyes expansion to new markets”.

