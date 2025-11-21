Ekiti State Government has said that the economic reforms and agricultural initiatives of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration are already yielding measurable and positive results.

Reacting to the recent inflation figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for October 2025, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, stressed that the state is on a clear path of economic stability and sustained improvement.

Olatunbosun attributed the high Year-on-year inflation figures released by the NBS largely to legacy and historical factors that have placed Ekiti in this position for several years, emphasising that improvements often take time before they become fully visible in the annual data.

Noting that the month-on-month inflation figures, which compare September to October 2025, actually show genuine progress with Ekiti ranked 4th among states with the slowest month-on-month inflation, Olatunbosun stated that the development is an indication that the economic interventions of the current administration are beginning to yield positive results.

The statement reads, “However, the encouraging news is that the month-on-month inflation figures, which compare September to October 2025, show genuine progress.

“Ekiti ranked 4th among states with the slowest month-on-month inflation, indicating that the economic interventions of the current administration are beginning to yield positive results.

“The national core inflation rate held steady at 1.42%, and Ekiti’s performance shows we are aligning with this stabilisation trend.”

He added that the latest data shows a shift in the drivers of inflation in the state, saying, “Unlike previous months dominated by food inflation, the current pressure now comes from non-food categories such as housing, transport, and electricity.

“Food inflation in the State recorded a 4.8% decline, and although Ekiti remains 3rd in year-on-year food inflation nationally, the direction of change shows meaningful progress.”

Olatunbosun noted that the improvement is a direct result of the government’s ongoing investments and reforms across key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and the market system.

He assured residents that as these policies continue to take root, the positive month-on-month trend will gradually translate into a reduction in year-on-year inflation.

He also expressed satisfaction that several federal roads previously contributing to high logistics costs and supply disruptions in the state are now receiving attention, adding that as road improvements progress, transportation costs will reduce, further easing market prices across Ekiti in the coming months.

Reiterating the commitment of the present administration in the state to the welfare of the citizens, stabilising prices, supporting farmers and businesses, and ensuring that the economy becomes stronger and more resilient, Olatunbosun assured that “there is light ahead, and together, we will sustain this positive momentum until it is fully reflected in both short-term and long-term inflation indicators.”

