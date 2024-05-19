Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), stressed that the UAE has achieved great strides in recent years in the field of public and higher education, aligning with national goals for sustainable education.

Speaking at the Third Khalifa Award for Education International Conference, Nusseibeh stated that these educational visions aim to prepare a generation that can meet the demands of modern life.

He recalled that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, valued education's role in national growth and prosperity. “Sheikh Zayed supported university education from the UAE's early days, establishing UAEU in February 1976, and promoted women's education to ensure their active participation in society," he said in conclusion.

Nusseibeh emphasised that the UAE's education system has been innovative from the start, and this approach continues under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“His Highness believes in inclusive education and cultural openness while preserving the Arabic language, national identity, and traditions to achieve sustainable growth,” he added.

Nusseibeh noted that UAE higher education institutions are now focused on bridging the gap between education and the labour market through strategic plans that adapt to rapid changes and promote overall educational integration.

The Chancellor of UAEU concluded by highlighting the crucial role of higher education institutions in advancing the UAE's scientific and practical landscape by enhancing research and innovation, addressing future labour market challenges, and contributing to societal progress.