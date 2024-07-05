Suhar, July 4

A set of summer professional programmes designed to enhance the practical and technical skills of participants was launched recently by the Vocational Colleges in Al Batinah North.

The Vocational College in Saham has launched the ‘Promoting Vocational Training Culture’ programme, which aims to enhance vocational training and develop students' skills in vital areas such as maintenance and operation of air conditioners, and safe methods for diagnosing and programming cars. The programme also includes wood shaping and decoration. This programme features a diverse range of training courses that are accessible online, addressing the local market's need for trained professionals and enhancing students' job prospects.

The Vocational College in Shinas has organised a variety of workshops aimed at developing participants' professional and technical abilities. These workshops include a foundational English language workshop to improve communication skills through reading, writing, listening, and speaking. Additionally, a workshop on drawing regular geometric shapes and applying them to metal sheets is offered.

The college also provides hands-on training in basic skills for maintaining household refrigeration and air conditioning systems, as well as a foundational electricity workshop to teach students how to safely and effectively handle electrical systems.

A workshop on programming electronic devices was conducted too to enhance students' understanding of modern technology and its applications, and a freehand drawing workshop to develop their artistic and creative skills. An introduction to entrepreneurship workshop was also provided, encouraging students to consider starting their businesses and fostering a spirit of initiative and innovation.

The Vocational College in Al Khaboura is also set to implement its summer programme targeting age groups ranging from 10 to 20 years. This programme includes diverse activities such as the maintenance of private marine vehicles, a workshop on implementing maritime navigation and communication plans, and an artificial intelligence workshop.

Zayed Al Hosni from the Vocational College in Al Khaboura said, “The College focuses on modern specialisations and skills in technology, marine communications, and fishing. We also offer simulation experiences in specialised workshop rooms, creating an interactive environment for participants in an engaging manner. Our role is complementary in supporting participants' talents and developing their abilities in various specialisations, especially maritime navigation, and AI".

The programmes were held by the vocational college under the supervision of the Governor's office. This contributed to preparing a skilled workforce that meets the essential needs of the local market, providing students with valuable opportunities to enhance their technical and professional capabilities.

Siham Al Saidi