H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Administrative Decision on the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA).

According to the decision, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Education Academy is formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhaddith Yahya Al Hashemi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy, and the membership of the following:

1- Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Member of the Executive Council, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family Affairs Authority .

2- Dr. Najwa Mohammed Al-Housani, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kalba.

3- Dr. Rashed Nasser Abu Shabas Al Ali, Director of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources .

4- Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

5- Najla Al Midfa, Vice-Chairperson of Sheraa

6- Mohammed Obaid Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund.

7 - Khalaf Abdullah Khalaf, Deputy CEO, Head of Internal Audit for the Sharjah Islamic Bank Group.

8- Dr. Kirsti Lonka, Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Helsinki, Finland.

9- Dr. Pauline Gaye Taylor, Director of the Australian Council for Educational Research.

10- Dr. Dragan Gasevic, Director of the Learning Analytics Center at Monash University, Australia.

11- Dr. Alexandra Allan, Head of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Exeter, United Kingdom.

12- Dr. Timothy Knowles, CEO of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, United States.

13- Dr. Steven Barnett, Expert on Early Childhood Care and Policy at Rutgers University, United States.

14- Dr. Janine Romano, Director of the Sharjah Education Academy.

15- Michael Thompson, CEO of the British Childbase Partnerhship.

16- Dr. Geir Graus - International Early Childhood Consultant.

According to the decision, the term of membership on the Council is three years, renewable for similar term(s), and those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed.