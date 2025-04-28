The initial price thoughts (IPTs) for Dubai-listed luxury developer Omniyat Holdings’ three-year green sukuk are in the high 8% area.

The real estate company has mandated banks to issue the senior unsecured Reg S category 2 sukuk on May 6 on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and Nasdaq Dubai to finance eligible green projects.

ADCB, Citi, DIB, ENBD Capital, JP Morgan, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint global coordinators, while ADCB, Ajman Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Citi, CBD, DIB, ENBD Capital, FAB, JP Morgan, Kamco Invest, Mashreq, RAKBANK, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and Warba Bank are joint lead managers and joint book runners.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com