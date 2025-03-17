Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has licensed 15 new private nurseries 1,250 additional seats across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The new nurseries included British Orchard Nursery in Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi, with an average fee of AED17,750; Apple Field Nursery, Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi, with average fees amounting to AED24,000; British Home Nursery, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi, with average fees totaling AED24,000; Little Hand Nursery, Al Aamerah, Al Ain, with average fees of AED24,000 and Learning Tree Nursery, Madinat Al Riyad, Abu Dhabi, with average fees at AED25,000. The other newly licensed nurseries comprised Little Genius Nursery, Zayed City, Al Dhafra, with average fees of AED 25,900; Little Smarties Nursery, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, with average fees amounting to AED26,000; Maple Tree International Nurseries, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, with average fees totaling AED26,550; Kids Fantasy Nursery, Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, with average fees of AED27,000 and Small Stars Nursery, Madinat Al Riyad, Abu Dhabi, with average fees of AED30,000.

The five other nurseries included Thinkers Planet Nurseries, Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, with an average fee totaling AED32,000; Tiny Dreams Nursery, Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi, with an average fee amounting to AED36,000; Jack and Jill Nursery, Al Raha, Abu Dhabi, with average fees being AED45,000 and Redwood Nurseries in Al Kasir and Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, with both nurseries' average fees being AED51,375.

ADEK carefully assessed multiple factors before granting approval to ensure these fees are reasonable and transparent. These include operational costs such as rent, staffing expenses to maintain appropriate child-to-teacher ratios and investments in educational materials and safety measures. Fees are also evaluated based on market trends and the sustainability of services.

By taking these factors into account, parents can be assured that nursery fees are structured to support a safe, engaging and developmentally enriching start for their children.

A total of 225 private nurseries with 27,791 seats provide nurturing environments that support children’s cognitive, social, and emotional development during their formative years - critical for their future academic success and personal growth.