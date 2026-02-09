Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman will host the Oman–Cebu Investment Forum in Muscat on Monday, bringing together officials and business leaders from Oman and the Philippines to explore new avenues of economic cooperation. The forum serves as a joint platform to broaden bilateral collaboration and strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The inaugural edition of the forum was held in July 2025 in Cebu City, Philippines, and was jointly organised by the Foreign Ministry and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with relevant Philippine authorities. The session highlighted investment opportunities in key sectors such as tourism, renewable energy, technology and food security. It also included field visits to Philippine economic zones to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote mutual investments.

The forum underscores the shared commitment of both sides to deepening cultural, commercial, tourism and investment relations. It also aims to foster a conducive environment for dialogue, idea-sharing and the development of effective partnerships between public and private sector stakeholders in Oman and the Philippines.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

