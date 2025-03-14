ABU DHABI - On the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) is announcing that it is designing an assessment system for the quality of offerings to young children, beyond nurseries and schools.

Examples of these offerings include camps, after-school programmes, children’s libraries, parks, playgrounds, children’s museums, cultural centres with dedicated spaces for children, family entertainment centres and play areas.

This assessment system is being designed to evaluate and improve the offerings and services available to families, ensuring that children in Abu Dhabi Emirate have access to safe, enriching, and high-quality programmes and experiences.

The system will be developed by the ECA, with engagement and input already gathered from its partners, specifically the Department of Community Development (DCD), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Department of Economic Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Ministry of Education (MoE), Department of Health (DoH), Ma’an, Family Care Authority (FCA), Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD).

The assessment system will employ a set of criteria, based on global leading practices but customised to the UAE’s culture, values and context. It will assess a wide range of services targeting children aged 0-8, with plans to include services for children up to 18 years of age in future phases.

Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said, “On this Emirati Children’s Day, we are saying loud and clear quality comes first. We are not just setting standards – we are raising the bar on offerings to children, beyond nurseries and schools and, transforming the experience for families and children. We are doing this so that every family’s experience is meaningful and memorable, in a positive way, and so that every parent can feel confident in the programmes their children are part of.

By prioritising quality, safety, and enrichment, we are working to ensure that every child in Abu Dhabi has the opportunity to grow, explore, and thrive in environments that nurture their full potential. We believe that the offerings and services being assessed will also benefit, as it helps to increase their attractiveness, potentially drawing in more families.”

In line with the ECA’s commitment to enable every child in Abu Dhabi to flourish to their full potential, high-performing offerings will be recognised, while offerings and services that do not meet the required standards, will be provided with support, guidance and resources to help improve their quality.

The ECA is encouraging businesses, based in Abu Dhabi Emirate, that target young children outside of schools and nurseries to register their interest and learn more about this initiative by sending an email to: ecce@eca.gov.ae. They should include their organisation’s name, nature of business, service offerings and website URL.



