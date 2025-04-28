AMMAN — Chairman of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) and Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar and General Manager of Mid Contracting Company Alaa Masri have signed a cooperation agreement to qualify and employ 700 Jordanians in the contracting and construction sector.

Bakkar said that the agreement comes in response to the labour market's "growing" need for specialised technical workers in the contracting sector, a "vital" industry that contributes to economic growth and creation of "sustainable" job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Bakkar stressed the importance of partnerships with the private sector to achieve "sustainable" development and reduce unemployment rates.

The minister noted that the empowerment of Jordanian youth to receive the required skills is a "fundamental" pillar of the Economic Modernisation Vision and a national priority.

VTC Director General Ahmad Gharaibeh said that the corporation continues to develop its partnerships with "leading" companies in various sectors, aimed to providing training programmes that keep pace with modern technological and professional developments.

Gharaibeh noted that this agreement represents a "practical model" of the VTC's endeavours to make a "true" cooperation in linking training to direct employment opportunities.

Masri said that the company views this partnership as a "true" investment in national human capital, aimed to train Jordanian youth, in accordance with "high" standards, which would contribute to raising projects' quality and enhancing "competitiveness" of the construction sector locally and regionally.

Under the agreement, specialised vocational training programmes are outlined and designed to cover a "wide" range of skills required in the contracting sector, including public safety and work site management.

The training will be implemented over two phases, as the theoretical stage lasts six to eight weeks, followed by training at the work sites of Mid Contracting Company, which would enhance trainees' readiness to enter the job market upon graduation.

The VTC will also provide equipped training centres in Balqa and Zarqa governorates and "qualified" trainers and logistical services.

On its part, the company will provide the "necessary" raw materials, practical training sites, and equipment and commit to employing trainees, who successfully complete the programme, based on its operational needs inside and outside Jordan.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

