Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued Decision 2025/30/2/1152-8, issuing the Billing Regulations to regulate and ensure accuracy per international best practices and standards in this field.

The regulations are divided into five chapters: definitions and general provisions; licensee obligations; tariffs, cost rates, and payment; auditing and performance measurement; and administrative penalties.

The regulations specify the obligations of addressees to establish accurate billing procedures, document usage records for at least two years, and establish a register of key risks for billing systems and their handling, with effective integration with relevant systems.

They also establish technical and information security controls for billing systems under international best practices and standards. They also establish plans to test billing systems, document results, and address errors, if any.

They also commit to auditing according to specific controls by independent parties.

The Billing Regulations aim to ensure accurate billing for telecommunications services, protect beneficiary rights, promote fair competition, increase transparency for beneficiaries, enhance service quality, and comply with best standards and practices in this field.

Provisions of these regulations apply to licensed providers of telecommunications services.

Some important articles.

Article 18: The Licensee must maintain a detailed record of all prices for services provided, including basic packages and additional services. This record must be available for inspection and audit at any time, provided that it is updated on an ongoing basis.

Article 19: The licensee must specify a specific methodology for the rounding methods used in calculating the value of all services, provided that this methodology is updated periodically to ensure its accuracy. The licensee must also conduct a periodic review to compare the invoice results with the tariff record.

In all cases, rounding methods must be accurate and consistent across all billing and related systems.

Article 20: The licensee must display currency exchange rates and updates on all service delivery channels, including websites, applications, and branches.

Article 21: The licensee must ensure that all types of package units or additional service units closest to expiration are consumed first.

Article 22: The unit of calculation used to calculate the value of service consumption must match the actual unit of measurement for the service in the network, provided that the unit of calculation used is displayed on the beneficiary’s final invoice.

Article 23: The licensee must ensure that all beneficiary payments are accurately recorded in their account on the same day they are made for postpaid services. As for prepaid services, beneficiary payments must be recorded in his account immediately.

Article 24: The licensee must include in its billing systems a feature that allows beneficiaries to request a detailed statement of their usage and value, for an amount not exceeding the maximum amount approved by the Authority. The licensee must also include in its billing systems a mechanism for submitting complaints.

Article 25: The licensee must include in the billing systems a feature that allows beneficiaries to pay the amounts due in installments.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

