A Saudia Airlines plane carrying hajj pilgrims home made an emergency landing in Indonesia on Tuesday after a bomb threat, police and the carrier said, with all passengers evacuated.

The plane, carrying 442 hajj pilgrims from Jeddah to Jakarta, landed mid-morning in North Sumatra province due to the emailed threat, Indonesia's transport ministry said.

Police were searching through luggage after checking the aircraft, said North Sumatra police chief Whisnu Hermawan.

Saudia, which is Saudi Arabia's flagship carrier, said alternative onward travel arrangements were being made.

