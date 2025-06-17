UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The two leaders discussed ongoing cooperation and joint efforts across various fields, and reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Discussing the implications of the Israeli military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two sides stressed the need to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions, promoting dialogue, and resolving disputes through diplomatic means. These measures, they noted, are vital in order to spare the region further crises and uphold regional peace and stability.

Both leaders reaffirmed their countries’ support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and ensuring security and stability for the peoples of the region.