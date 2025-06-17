ADNOC chief Sultan al-Jaber said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates state oil company was looking to grow its U.S. energy investments six-fold to $440 billion in the next 10 years.

"For us, the United States is not just a priority, it is an investment imperative," Jaber told an audience at a Washington event, adding that AI represented a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity.

Jaber pointed to the UAE's recent anchor investment in the largest liquefied natural gas plant in Texas, investments in petrochemical plants across the U.S. and a planned addition of 5.5 gigawatts of renewable energy and storage "from coast to coast."

He also said that UAE renewable energy firm Masdar has just opened an office in Washington, and called investment in the United States an "investment imperative."

