Even though the enhanced solar tax rebate ended earlier this year, adopting solar and energy storage solutions is accessible and achievable.

So says Frank Rovelli, the CEO of Probe Corporation, who adds that by taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages and secure long-term energy independence.

The incentive was a temporary enhancement of the existing renewable energy tax incentive, Section 12B, which still allows a 100% write-off of the cost of the asset in the first year of use for projects under 1mw. For projects over 1mw, it allows an accelerated depreciation over three years: 50% in year one, 30% in year two and 20% in year three, offering considerable savings.

"Solar and energy storage solutions continue to deliver strong returns on investment,” says Rovelli.

“With the right planning, businesses can access flexible financing options and scalable system designs that make the switch not only possible but profitable in the long term."

If you’re looking to adopt solar energy, he offers six steps to achieve energy independence.

Step one: Assess and optimise energy usage

One of the first steps to a successful solar installation is understanding your current energy consumption. Optimising energy usage upfront allows businesses to build smaller, more cost-effective systems.

“Simple measures like upgrading to energy-efficient equipment or scheduling usage-intensive tasks for off-peak times can result in tremendous savings even before solar panels are installed,” says Rovelli.

Load shifting and peak shaving analysis are strategies aimed at optimising energy usage and reducing costs by managing electricity consumption during peak periods as well as the maximum peak demand of a business.

“By integrating load analysis and tariff analysis, businesses can make informed decisions to minimise energy costs through strategies like load shifting, demand response programs and energy efficiency measures,” he adds.

Step two: Explore flexible financing options

Financing remains a key enabler for many businesses looking to adopt solar solutions.

“Financing tools are designed to ease the burden of upfront costs,” says Rovelli. “By choosing the right financing strategy, businesses can start saving on energy bills almost immediately while spreading out payments for their solar systems over time.”

Step three: Begin with a phased approach

For businesses that may not have the resources for a full solar installation upfront, Probe suggests adopting a phased implementation strategy. This allows businesses to start with a basic solar inverter and panel setup and then expand the system in stages as their energy needs grow or budgets allow.

“Our phased solutions are scalable and carefully designed to accommodate future upgrades,” notes Rovelli. “This ensures businesses remain flexible and never overinvest in capacity they don’t yet require.” ​

Step four: Prioritise energy storage

Efficient energy storage is critical for businesses that want reliable power beyond daylight hours or during load-shedding. Advanced battery systems help businesses store excess energy for use when the sun isn’t shining, avoiding costly peak-period grid charges.

“Energy storage is the linchpin of energy independence,” explains Rovelli. “It’s the difference between relying on the grid during outages and being completely self-sufficient.”

Step five: Consider containerised solutions for adaptability

Containerised systems for businesses requiring mobile or plug-and-play solutions offer a cost-effective and reliable way to power sites in remote or challenging environments.

“Whether it’s powering a mining operation or a commercial office block, containerised solutions are versatile, efficient, and tailored to the specific demands of the location,” says Rovelli.

Step six: Compliance and protection as priorities

Adopting solar energy also requires regulatory compliance and adequate protection. Rovelli also advises businesses to review their insurance policies.

“It’s important to update your coverage to include your new solar investment. While many insurers cover solar systems by default, you want to be sure your protections match your setup.”

The challenges of rising electricity prices and an unstable grid make renewable energy adoption a smart choice. Though the full enhanced tax rebate may no longer be available, the financial and operational benefits of renewable energy remain.

“By making wise, calculated decisions about their energy transitions, South African businesses have the opportunity to secure significant cost savings and operational stability,” concludes Rovelli.

