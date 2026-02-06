Weatherford International, a leading US multinational oilfield service company, has announced that it had secured significant orders from major Gulf markets in 2025 including for well services, gas-lift and flow-control completions as well as directional drilling and MPD services.

Regional heavyweights including Petroleum Development Oman, US-based Occidental Petroleum Corp (Oxy), Kuwait Oil Company and Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) awarded the contracts to Weatherford last year.

The scope of work included well services; gas-lift completions and supply of flow-control accessories as well as provision of directional drilling and managed pressure drilling (MPD) services, said the US-based company while releasing its full year 2025 results.

Weatherford International delivered solid results for the 12-year period ended December 31, 2025, with a $4.9 billion revenue and its net income hitting $431 million.

On its Q4 results, Weatherford International said its revenue hit $1.3 billion, while its net income surged by 23% to hit $138 million.

On its key operational and commercial highlights for 2025, Weatherford International said it had snapped up two significant orders in Oman - a five-year contract from PDO for well services in the Qarn Alam and South fields and a seven-year contract from Oxy for gas-lift completions and supply of flow-control accessories.

In Kuwait, it secured a major five-year contract from Kuwait Oil Company to provide completion services, while in Bahrain, it clinched a five-year contract from Bapco Upstream to deliver directional drilling and logging services.

Weatherford also secured a three-year contract from Turnwell Industries to provide managed pressure drilling (MPD) services for an unconventional gas lump sum turnkey project in the UAE.

Demonstrating technological leadership, Weatherford successfully deployed its SineWave Image Tool in the UAE with a competitor’s bottom hole assembly, delivering quality imaging in challenging conditions and securing follow-on work that increased market share in a new field.-TradeArabia News Service

